US, UK, China top destinations of Pak exports in three quarters

APP

United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-March (2020-21) were recorded at $3563.734 million against the exports of $3103.817 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 14.81 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1507.344 million against the exports of $1281.073 million last year, showing increase of 17.66 percent. China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1407.743 million during the months under review against the exports of $1298.531 million during last year, showing decline of 8.41 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at $1133.038 million against $1035.960 million during last year, showing increase of 9.37 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at $1085.837 million against $1246.377 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-March (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at $830.484 million against $776.703 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at $746.328 million against $790.377 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $558.624 million against the exports of $592.065 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at $595.258 million against $685.222 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $438.418 million against $574.038 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $330.936 million against $327.842 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $365.240 million against $352.620 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at $192.223 million during the current year compared to $217.662 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $228.180 million against $210.883 million, to Poland $221.566 million against $201.458 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at $191.371 million during the current year against $153.049 million during last year.

