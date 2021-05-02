10-day closure to seriously hurt businesses, says APTMA

Patron in Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz has rejected the decision of the Government for Eid ul Fitr holidays from 10th to 16th May 2021.

While expressing his concerns, stated that this will bring the whole country practically shut down for 10 days from Saturday, 8th May to Monday 17th May 2021. Shutting down the country for 10 consecutive days is unacceptable as it would create a lot of glitches for the economy, industries, particularly the exporters who will not be able to dispatch their shipments abroad due to the complete closure of banks, ports, customs, and all other departments during excessive holidays.

He warned that we cannot afford such extended holidays as they will result in giving losses of up to billions of rupees to the national exchequer and terribly affect business activities particularly the exports. Simultaneously, it will badly affect and deprive the daily wage earners of the country of their desperately needed earnings for continuous 10 days. Workers will find it impossible to feed their families creating a social disaster. He particularly highlighted the Textile Industry that despite the issues and hardship, committed to double the exports.