Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s dream project was a film on Siachen: Madhur Bhandarkar

The Indian-army-officer turned actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications, had ‘dreamed to work in a movie on Siachen’, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar revealed on Saturday.

The news of the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who died due to COVID-19 complications came as a bolt from the blue for all.

Mourning over the news, Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Twitter handle and revealed the priceless conversations, he had with the Bikramjeet before his demise.

“Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen. My Condolences for his family and friends. #OmShanti” he tweeted using folded hands emoticon.