Around 25 faithful to sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Masjid on Monday

As many as 25 faithful will start observing Aitkaf on May 03 (Monday) before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Mosque under the supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) amid strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government of Pakistan.

Incharge Islamic Centre, Faisal Masjid, Dr. Qari Zia ur Rehman told that after scrutiny of the applications, 25 people have been selected for Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid who will be sitting Aitkaf for last 10 days of Ramadan while maintaining a 10 feet distance in the hall of the grand Mosque.

Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy had been managing hundreds of Motakifeen before pandemic, but under the SOPs and social distancing requirements, a limited number of 25 people has been scrutinized, he added.

Dr. Zia ur Rehman told that Motakifeen will be served Sehar and Iftar food within the hall as per SOPs to remain safe from pandemic.

The Islamic Centre of Faisal Majsid will also hold special lectures during this period for the faithful. Dr. Zia ur Rehman told that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail (Mehfil e Shabeena) at Faisal Mosque that will be organized by Dawah Academy in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony from 25th night of Ramadan. Famous Qura across the country will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.

Dr. Zia ur Rehman said that special measures have been taken for implementation of SOPs as social distancing is already being observed in Namaz e Taraweeh.

He added that social distancing markers have been installed for the faithful. In addition, disinfectant showering gates have been installed by Dawah Academy and soaps and hand sanitizers are being ensured on a daily basis for the faithful.