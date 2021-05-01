Health staff protests against MNA’s misbehavior

Doctors and paramedical staff of Dogra hospital, Bara on Friday observed a complete strike over maltreatment of their constituency’s Member National Assembly (MNA).

The medical staff of the health center gave up their official duties in all Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) however emergency was kept open and doctors were available to provide medical assistance to casualties.

A demonstration under the banner of the provincial doctor association was also organized in front of the hospital that was attended by a number of health staff, flaying the member parliamentarian for his misbehaves.

Incharge of the health center, Dr Jahangir Afridi said that, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi inaugurated Covid 19 vaccination counter in the hospital that annoyed the MNA Iqbal Afridi, following which he along with two dozen supporters came to the hospital misbehaved and threatened the in-charge doctor of consequences.

The MNA not only violated the corona SOPs but also stopped the health officials from their official duties, which was illegal and regretful, he remarked.

They protestors demanded unconditional apology from the MNA for resuming their duties.

Parliamentarian Iqbal Afridi in his version said that he strived hard to establish all needed facilities in the hospital, but ironically the in-charge Dr Jahangir Afridi discredited him in the opening ceremonies of new services in the hospital.

Being a government employee, the doctor utilized the hospital for political cause, which is an injustice, Afridi said.

Due to strike of the doctors in OPDs, scores of poor ailing people visited from remote areas of Bara in the holy month Ramadan, returned back without getting treatment for the disease.