Vaccination to be done in double shift working

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has ordered the early start of a second shift at an anti-corona vaccination centre established by the district administration at Sport Complex Sialkot.

Mr Farooq visited this center on Friday and ordered enhancing the capacity of at least 6,000 people daily to be given an anti-coronavirus vaccine there.

He said the second shift should immediately by started there first shift will work from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm and second shift will be evening and nigh shift there.

DC set a target of 6,000 people to be vaccinated at the center daily besides ordering traffic police to providing better parking facilities to the visitors there.

The double-shift working will start from May 01 there to facilitate maximum people there following the anti Coronavirus SOPs there.