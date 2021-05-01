Blind case of missing child unearthed

The Sialkot police have traced a blind murder case of a child after four months of the incident in Daska. Police have arrested accused boy for killing his minor cousin.

Local senior police officials said that accused (A), 15 kidnapped his seven years old cousin (Z) from near his school in Daska about four months ago.

Accused took his kidnapped minor cousin Zeeshan Adeel to a seasonal drain Nullah where he molested him criminally.

Later, he drowned the victim in the Nullah water in a bid to conceal his sin.

Police officials said that police used some scientific methods of investigation and arrested the accused.

The accused has confessed that he kidnapped his minor cousin from near school during his school timing and later he molested the child and killed him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars.

Also, the Customs Anti-Smuggling Squad today seized a big quantity of the smuggled electronics, including iPads, tabs, and mobile phones worth Rs32 million.

They foiled this major attempt of smuggling at Sialkot international airport. Senior Customs officials said that two accused reached here from Dubai and Sharjah with this big quantity of electronics and they tried to get these smuggled electronics cleared through the Green Channel at Sialkot international airport illegally when the Customs officials seized them. They said that the worth of the seized electronics was Rs 32 million.

Officials said that one accused belonged to Sialkot and second accused belonged to Faisalabad.