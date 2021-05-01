PBS decides to conduct Pakistan Demographic Survey

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has decided to conduct PDS-2020 and for the first time the data will be collected electronically through tablet. The Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS) is one of the most important surveys of PBS in which demographic and vital statistics of population which in turn are collected for planning and policy making. The main objective of this survey is estimation of growth rate of population and other important demographic indicators i.e. crude death rate (CDR), crude birth rate (CBR), total fertility rate (TFR), etc. The PDS remained a regular activity of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics since 1984. Further, female enumerators of PBS will be engaged for the conduct of this exercise. Data collection has been initiated in the field w.e.f. 28th April, 2021. Enumeration team will visit selected households for data collection and in this regard, cooperation of citizens to fulfill this national task.













