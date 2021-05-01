Bitcoin nears $55,000 as cryptos show mixed trends

The prices of major cryptocurrencies showed mixed trends on Friday. As of 1345 hours GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 2.32 percent to reach $54,975. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.02 trillion. However, ethereum (ETH) shed 1.19 percent to reach $2,735. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $316 billion.

Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) shed 0.08 percent to reach $604. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $93.1 billion after this decrease. However, XRP reached $1.61 with a 16.10 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $73.5 billion with this increase.

On the other hand, the price of tether (USDT) reached $0.99 after shedding 0.03 percent. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $50.9 billion after this decrease.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has published a note outlining some problems with bitcoin as digital gold. The firm’s analysts have voiced concerns about whether the cryptocurrency could become a long-term store of value.

The analysts explained: “While bitcoin benefits from greater liquidity, it suffers from lack of real use and weak environmental, social, governance ESG scoring, due to its high energy consumption.”