Soneri Bank announces first quarter results for 2021

The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in their 184th meeting held in Lahore on 28th April 2021, approved the Bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

The Bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs. 1,276 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 782 million for the quarter ended March 2021, as compared to Rs. 684 million and Rs. 407 million respectively in the same period last year. The Bank’s EPS was recorded at Re. 0.7092 per share for the current reporting quarter, as compared to Re. 0.3696 for the comparative prior period, indicating an impressive growth of 92 percent. The Bank’s Net Interest income for the quarter was reported at Rs. 2,720 million, improving by 28.98 percent against Rs. 2,109 million reported for the same period last year. Non

interest income for the period was reported at Rs. 961 million as against Rs. 1,168 million for the comparative prior period. Overall income of the Bank indicated an improvement of Rs. 404 million, or 12.32 percent, year on year. Growth in expenses was restricted at 11.88 percent as compared to the prior period with Non-markup expenses reported at Rs. 2,528 million for the current quarter.

As at 31 March 2021, the Bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs. 199,787 million, 21.42 percent higher than the year end 2020 level. Net investments also ended higher by 10.33 percent and closed at Rs. 275,773 million at the quarter end.