Weekly inflation go 16.9pc up on YoY basis

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 29, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.05 percent as compared to the previous week while it went up 16.90 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Combined Index was at 148.27 compared to 148.2 on Apr 22, 2021 while the index was recorded at 126.84 a year ago, on Apr 30, 2020

On an yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 15.68 percent and 20.43 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 20.43 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 15.68 percent. The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. The SPI for the current week ended on 29th April, 2021 recorded an increase in the prices of bananas (8.67%), wheat flour bag (2.29%) and potatoes (2.11%) with joint impact of (0.26%) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.05%). On the other hand decrease in the prices of tomatoes (17.15%), onions (4.19%), eggs (3.98%), LPG (2.61%), chicken (0.70%), garlic (0.57%), pulse Moong (0.42%), pulse Mash (0.30%), and mustard oil (0.10%). During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.5%) items increased, 09 (17.7%) items decreased and of 30 items (58.8%) items remained constant.