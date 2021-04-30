Zainab Qayoom underwent 11 tests in one year

Former supermodel Zainab Qayoom has underwent 11 tests in a time span of one year due to fear of coronavirus. The actress took to social-networking website Twitter and posted, “Honestly, as an actor, I don’t have a choice but to go to work where we work under the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).” I haven’t met anyone apart from my costars on set for fear of being a silent carrier since last year. I have had 11 covid tests (all negative, she told. Please! Don’t host or attend social events, Zainab further urged.













