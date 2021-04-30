Asim Azhar tells students to stay home after exams get cancelled

Asim Azhar, who has been a staunch supporter of student protests against physical examinations during COVID, has a special message for students after their demands were met on Apr. 27.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced late on Tuesday, Apr. 27, that all exams have been postponed indefinitely. The news was met with jubilation amongst students who had been rallying to get exams cancelled for months on social media.

Tum Tum singer Azhar also chimed in with students’ celebrations, taking to Twitter to congratulate them, however, he also had a special message for them. “Ab khuda ka waasta hai parties aur get togethers bhi cancel karna apne aur ghar baithna until we’re done with covid (For God’s sake, cancel your parties and get together as well and stay home until we’re done with COVID),” he said.

Earlier, Azhar backed the student protests on Twitter, addressing the minister himself twice on behalf of students. “There’s still some time to go, please have some mercy on the kids,” he requested on Apr. 19.