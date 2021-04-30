Oxford University and RWR live-streams Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance from 1985

Faculty of Music at Oxford University and Real World Records (RWR) live-streamed an immersive live performance of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Party at the 1985 WOMAD Festival on Friday.

“We are delighted to announced a new virtual event for our Sounds of South Asia Series”, said an announcement issued by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his official page.

The event will be followed by a panel discussion with ethnomusicologist Dr Thomas Hodgson, singer/songwriter Wajiha Naqvi, Qawwali singer Dhruv Sangari and a special guest, to be announced. This will be part of the University’s South Asian Concert series. Obviously concerts cannot take place during the Covid epidemic, so online performances are happening instead. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was a Pakistan legend vocalist, musician, composer and music director primarily a singer of qawwali, a form of Sufi devotional music. He was often referred to as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” (the King of Kings of Qawwali).