Anushka’s old audition video for ‘3 Idiots’ goes viral

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

She received much audience love and is a successful star today. An old audition video of the actress has recently surfaced online and has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma’s old audition video for Aamir Khan starrer ‘3 Idiots’ hit the internet and fans can’t keep calm.

Anushka might not have made the cut for Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster hit ‘3 Idiots’ but she did collaborate with the filmmaker years later in ‘PK’ starring Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, the two worked again in ‘Sanju’, a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

3 Idiots featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in lead roles. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and also co-written by him with Abhijat Joshi.

It was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release ‘Zero’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She produced the 2020 popular web series Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for the OTT space.

The gorgeous actress and cricketer husband Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.