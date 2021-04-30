Randhir Kapoor moved to ICU after testing COVID positive, more tests underway

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus recently and was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Thursday.

However, on Friday reports confirmed that the actor has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and will be undergoing further tests.

According to a report in Times Of India, Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news himself and told ETimes, “I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.”

A day back, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital released an official statement sharing his health update. IANS quoted Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital saying in a statement: “Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable.”

Randhir Kapoor, 74, is married to veteran actress Babita. Together, the couple has two children, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Recently, the Bombay High Court asked Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case. On Wednesday, Randhir informed that he was trying to trace the divorce papers to produce in court, and has deputed a tracer for the job.