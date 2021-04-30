‘Tom & Jerry’ helps Kareena teach Taimur Ali Khan about vaccines

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor couldn’t have found a better way to teach her son Taimur about the importance of coronavirus vaccine.

“We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too,” she wrote on Insta, sharing a clip from Tom and Jerry.

It shows Jerry being protected by a baby elephant when Tom advances on him with a rifle. The elephant has rolled up its trunk and painted it black and his entire body brown, just like Jerry’s.

“We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well,” said Kareena. She urged people to be patient and kind to others, including health experts, who are trying to help them for their own good, and requested everyone to get vaccinated.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February 2021.

India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 18 million and 204,832 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday evening.