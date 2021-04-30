PM lauds overseas Pakistanis for keeping afloat national economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday terming the nine million overseas Pakistanis the country’s “biggest asset” said their remittances had kept afloat the national economy.

“By the time we achieve the required volume of exports, the remittances by overseas Pakistanis are the only way to keep our economy moving,” he said in his address at the launch of digital incentives for expatriates, including Roshan Apni Car (car finance) and Roshan Samaji Khidmat (charity).

Imran Khan said to tap the potential of overseas Pakistanis, the government was keen to maximum facilitate them through simplified online procedures of investments. He mentioned that the country’s foreign remittances witnessed a record high level during last year, crossing $1 billion mark.

“However, this is just the tip of iceberg as immense possibilities lie ahead if more overseas Pakistanis divert resources towards the promising projects including construction sector,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the private banks for supporting the government’s initiatives aimed at facilitating the overseas Pakistanis.

He regretted that poor economic strategies of previous governments led to difficulties in boom and bust cycle, which directly affected the life of common man.

He said the current account deficit devalued the rupee that put a negative impact on foreign investment.

Imran Khan in particular acknowledged the services of labour class Pakistani nationals working abroad in tough conditions and sending their hard-earned money to their families back home.

He said these workers deserved utmost respect, however expressed displeasure that the embassies of the country were not facilitating them in difficult situations. It was the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistani labourers and workers, he added.

The prime minister said he had ordered a full-scale inquiry of Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia on multiple complaints of maltreatment with Pakistani nationals. Also, maximum staff of the embassy had been recalled.

Following a high-powered investigation, he said, a strict action would be taken against those held responsible of negligence. SBP President Dr Reza Baqir said under the newly launched Roshan Apni Car scheme, the overseas Pakistanis would be a one click away to digitally purchase a car for their families and friends in Pakistan on reduced mark up and delivery time.

He said Roshan Samaji Khidmat would offer a simplified mode for expatriates to send charity and donations to Pakistan, including to its flagship Ehsaas socio-welfare project.

He said the government was pursuing the goal of transforming the financial system of the country to facilitate the common man. He said focus would be laid on training of bank staff to amicably deal with new digital projects, resolution of land title issues and promotion of Small and Medium Term Enterprises.

Earlier, the prime minister gave away awards to best performing banks for attracting the Roshan Pakistan customers. The Meezan Bank was given first prize, while HBL, Bank Alfalah and Habib Metro Bank bagged the next three positions, respectively.

Mobile services spectrum:

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin, presided over the meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum at the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary IT & Telecommunication, Secretary Law & Justice Division, Chairman PTA, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Chairman PTA briefed the Advisory Committee about the arrangements underway for the sale of available Spectrum of Next Generation Mobile Services in the country. A detailed presentation was made about the specifications of available spectrum bands and methodology for sale in line with international best practices. The newly hired consultants also gave a detailed input and answered the technical queries by the members of the Committee.

While taking stock of the situation, the Finance Minister directed to expedite the sale process for the available spectrum. He stressed to provide a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process. He urged all the key stakeholders to ensure maximum participation across the board for successful completion of the sale transaction, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that international benchmarks must be followed to ensure the whole process of sale is competitive and based on principles of transparency and equity.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce suggested an in-depth analysis to gauge demand for Spectrum and devise a strategy for its pricing and packaging accordingly. The minister stated that the sale of NGMS is of key importance for strengthening and expanding communication / IT Services across the country.