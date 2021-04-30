SECP launches combined digital registration with provincial agencies

As part of its transformational journey, the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Thursday introduced a single combined digital certificate evidencing registration with SECP and some provincial departments simultaneously. The SECP continues to strive for reducing physical interaction with the citizens, and is focused on providing services through use of modern technology at the door-step of the end-users, said a press release issued here. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the overall “Starting a Business” time in Pakistan and would have a positive impact on the country’s ranking on the Doing Business Index. There are less than 10 jurisdictions globally where federal and provincial registrations are integrated online on a real-time basis, and Pakistan has also now joined this league.













