PSW to pave way for ease in imports, exports: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has urged senior representatives of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and departments concerned to make all-out efforts for completion of highly transformational project, Pakistan Single Window (PSW), which will pave way for ease in imports and exports.

The federal minister for finance and revenue said this while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for Pakistan Single Window at the Finance Division on Thursday. SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood was also present during the meeting. While reviewing the progress on PSW, the finance minister stated that time is of essence in meeting targets for timely execution. It is a landmark reform that will create a conducive environment for trade and investment by streamlining cargo clearance and other allied processes, he said. The digitisation of regulatory processes of relevant government departments will also reduce loss of revenue due to under-valuation and misdeclarations thereby improving transparency and promoting Ease of Doing Business, he added.

The finance minister also approved the procedural matters and urged to accelerate the whole process on occasion.

Earlier, Member Customs FBR updated the finance minister on the progress made regarding implementation of the first phase of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW). The project director PSW, FBR, outlined the efforts underway to integrate PSW with the majority of banks, NADRA and other concerned departments.

Among others, joint secretaries of ministries of maritime affairs, commerce, national health services & regulation, science and technology, cabinet division, national food security and research, and secretary Board of Investment were also present during the meeting.

NGMS spectrum

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the sale process for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum. The minister for finance and revenue issued this direction while presiding over the meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum at the Finance Division on Thursday.

The finance minister stressed to provide a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process. He urged all the key stakeholders to ensure maximum participation across the board for successful completion of the sale transaction, he added.

The chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the advisory committee about the arrangements underway for the sale of available spectrum of next generation mobile services in the country.

A detailed presentation was made about the specifications of available spectrum bands and methodology for sale in line with international best practices. The newly hired consultants also gave a detailed input and answered the technical queries by the members of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that international benchmarks must be followed to ensure the whole process of sale is competitive and based on principles of transparency and equity.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood suggested an in-depth analysis to gauge demand for Spectrum and devise a strategy for its pricing and packaging accordingly. Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque stated that the sale of NGMS is of key importance for strengthening and expanding communication / IT Services across the country.

After due deliberations, the Advisory Committee approved the recommendations for the sale of NGMS during the meeting. Secretary finance, secretary IT&T, secretary law & justice, chairman PTA, executive director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.