Export of bed wear increase by 16.50 per cent

Bed wear exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 16.50 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 20-21, Bed wear worth US $ 2,052,260 were exported as compared to worth US $ 1,761,654 of the same period last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear increased by 20.92 per cent, worth US $ 2,780,884 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,299,800 of same period of last year. Meanwhile, Towels exports increased by 16.84 per cent, worth US $ 692,111 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 592,370 of same period of last year. During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 23.46 per cent, worth Us $ 89,159 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 72,216 of same period of last year.













