Ukrainian business delegation to visit Pakistan in June, says envoy

A 10-member business delegation of Ukraine will visit Pakistan from June 8-11, 2021 to hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts and explore opportunities of business partnerships and bilateral trade promotion. Vitalii Zaianchkovskye, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine, said this while interacting with the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) on Thursday. Zaianchkovskye said that the delegation would be representing various sectors including agriculture, textiles, leather, chemicals, edible oil, etc, and would like to visit various factories in Pakistan in order to explore business collaborations with members of Pakistani business community. He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate with each other in many areas and the purpose of the visit of Ukrainian delegation was to explore all possible new avenues of mutual cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan.













