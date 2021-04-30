Foreign reserves rise $307m to $23.52bn: SBP

The foreign exchange reserves of the country increased by $307 million to $23.52 billion by week ended April 23, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $23.213 billion by week ended April 16, 2021. The foreign exchange reserves of the central bank increased by $384 million to $16.428 billion by week ended April 23, 2021 as compared with $16.044 billion a week ago. The foreign exchange reserves of the central bank rose 2.39 percent on a weekly basis.

However, foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell by $77 million to $7.092 billion by week ended April 23, 2021 as compared with $7.169 billion a week ago.

Pakistan borrowed $2.5 billion through Eurobonds on March 30, 2021 by offering lucrative interest rates to lenders aimed at building the foreign exchange reserves.