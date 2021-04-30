Doors open for PPP to rejoin PDM, says Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman claimed on Thursday that the PPP wants to rejoin the alliance, adding that the doors of the alliance are open for the party, a private TV channel reported.

“PPP and ANP’s resignations from the PDM have not been accepted yet. PPP wants to return to the alliance but it is being delayed due to deliberation on the conditions put forward by us,” said the PDM chief while talking to media in Islamabad. He also assured the PPP and ANP that there are no roadblocks for both the parties to return to the alliance. He added that if the PPP accepts their stance, then they will be ready to accept Yousuf Raza Gilani as the leader of the opposition in Senate.

The PDM president also claimed that the ANP is unhappy with the PPP over their decision to seek the votes from Balochistan Awami Party to elect Gilani in the Senate. “The ANP leadership had to announce its separation from the alliance due to some pressure,” he claimed. “The doors to the alliance for the PPP are open; [it] just have to issue a clarification that we have demanded,” he said, and assured everyone that the alliance is intact and a meeting will be called after Eid. He said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will lead his party’s delegation at the meeting.

The PDM chief stated that to boost the country’s economy, there is a need to bring in political stability. He also dismissed talks about an in-house change in the parliament.

To a question about the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, Fazl said that President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have ‘no moral standing to carry on with their posts’.