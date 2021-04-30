TLP approaches government for removal of ban

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday approached the interior ministry against a ban imposed on the religious party earlier this month.

A review petition filed with the interior secretary, the TLP has maintained that it was outlawed on April 15, 2021 over allegations of disturbing peace and interfering in the state’s affairs, which, it said, are contrary to the facts. The application requested the government to review its decision and remove ban slapped on the party.

It has been learnt that Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid has summoned a high-level meeting on Friday (today) to review the TLP’s application.

Nearly a week ago, on April 21, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the organistion had 30 days to challenge the ban. “The writ of the state is intact and it is not under anyone’s pressure,” Rashid had told a news conference, a day after the TLP called off its nationwide protest following a deal with the government negotiated by a group of religious scholars and spiritual leaders. He had said the agreement reached between the government and the TLP states that the state would decide matters relating to bilateral ties and not a group or an individual.

On April 14, the government had decided to ban the ultra-right-wing party under the country’s anti-terrorism law. The protests were triggered by the arrest of TLP chief Saad Rizvi on April 12. The arrest was made in an attempt to preempt a protest sit-in by the group in the federal capital.

The TLP had been demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication of blasphemous caricatures. In November last year, the party had staged a sit-in in Rawalpindi, which ended after an agreement with the government. The agreement at that time had said that the government would take a decision from the parliament regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, will not appoint its ambassador to France and release all the arrested workers of the TLP.