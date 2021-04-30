Pakistan lauds Germany’s efforts to provide Covid vaccine

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday received German counterpart Heiko Maas here wherein he thanked the German side for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative. In a meeting held during the brief visit of German foreign minister, Qureshi recalled his own recent visit to Berlin and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and appreciated the fruitful outcome of the visit. He underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany and maintaining a steady upward trajectory in the relationship. The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation, and collaboration to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner. He apprised his German counterpart on Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.













