Pakistan wants to boost ties with Korea in all domains: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Republic of Korea in all domains.

The army chief said this during a meeting with Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the Inter-Services public relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

On Wednesday last, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the drawdown in Afghanistan as the US-led international forces prepare to end a 20-year-long military campaign from May 1.

During the call, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

The defence secretary and the army chief also discussed the importance of regional stability and the desire for the United States and Pakistan to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region.

The ISPR handout said that during the call matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan peace process, drawdown and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan-led Afghan-owned” peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. He also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.