Covid assistance to India: EU thanks Pakistan for overflight permission

Ambassador of the European Union in Islamabad, Androulla Kaminara has thanked the Pakistani government for granting overflight permission to an EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid plane delivering Covid-19-related assistance to India.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ambassador Kaminara said that she wants to “warmly thank #Pakistan for so swiftly and efficiently processing the request for over-flight of @eu_echo plane delivering humanitarian supplies to #India.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission said a shipment of urgently needed oxygen, medicine and equipment would be delivered “over the coming days” by EU member states to India, following the country’s request for support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Last week Pakistan also offered “relief support” to India as hospitals in the neighboring nation begged for oxygen supplies.

India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.