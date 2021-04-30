Sindh CM announces to ban inter-city transport service from April 30

Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Thursday announced to ban inter-city bus transport service across the province in the wake of controlling the third wave of coronavirus.

While chairing a meeting of the coronavirus task force, the CM said that increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country is alarming. We need to ensure strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to prevent a complete lockdown in the province, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that the positivity ratios in Karachi and Hyderabad have been recorded 10.75 percent and 20 percent.

He further warned of taking action against some private offices which are violating SOPs as they have not reduced their staff members.

The CM also formed a ministerial committee composed of Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Awais Shah, which will take strict steps after taking traders and transporters into confidence.

TP-IV, desalination plant

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over 33 Public Private Partnership Policy Board meetings approved three important projects, including Treatment Plant-IV, desalination plant and Korangi Link Road.

The meeting which was held at CM House was attended by provincial Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sohail Siyal, MPA G. Qadir Chandio, chairman P&D, PSCM, secretary finance, secretary Irrigation, secretary local govt, secretary health, secretary energy, DG PPP Unit Khlaid Shaikh and others.

WasteWater Treatment Plant (TP) IV, project includes establishment, operation and maintenance of a green-field sewage treatment plant in Korangi to cater to flows from Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi & Malir Town. Transaction Advisory Services Agreement has already been executed between ADB Office of Public Private Partnership (ADB OPPP) and KWSB on November 11, 2020.

The PPP Policy Board granted approval and endorsed the Transaction Advisory Services agreement executed between KWS&B and ADB OPPP and the issue of segregating the TP – IV from Phase-II of KWSSIP may be affected at the appropriate forum.

Furtherance to this, ADB engaged technical, and legal consultants for the project and initiated detailed feasibility study.

Over 300 acres of land is earmarked for TP-IV in the Revenue Board record along with a demarcation plan (Deh Dih, Korangi), of which 12 acres are under possession of another government organization.

The PPP Policy Board issued directions to all concerned departments to facilitate and ensure provision of the entire 300 acres of land to KWSB free of all encumbrances, including encroached land so that the Project may move forward.

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board is currently interested in pursuing the Desalination Project under PPP mode, whereby a five MIGD desalination plant utilizing

Sea-water reverse osmosis technology is to be established, primarily to meet water needs for Clifton and DHA areas.

The PPP Policy Board granted KW&SB access to Project Development Facility (PDF) funds on the basis of PDF application justifying the need for project feasibility so that external Consultants may be engaged for the project.

The existing Korangi Road has narrow Right of Way. Widening of the existing Korangi Road to accommodate a 4-lane bridge will require businesses / residential areas along Korangi Road to be demolished.

The Consultants stated that remedial measures have been taken into account such that it will create an alternate route for the commuters by distributing the traffic load on Korangi Road, which will provide high-speed alternate access to the Korangi area and beyond.

On the basis of proposed remedies, the PPP policy board approved the project.