Farrukh Habib sworn-in as state minister for information

President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. The oath-taking ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other parliamentarians. Farrukh Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections. Before his new assignment, he was serving as Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.













