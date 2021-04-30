COVID-19 SOPS must be followed to avoid complete lockdown: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the situation of covid-19 is very alarming and that is why we have to take tough decisions in this regard. He added that NCOC guidelines on covid-19 and the government’s recommendations must be followed if a complete lockdown is to be avoided

The minister made these remarks in a video statement issued after a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on covid .

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the use of masks is very important and everyone must wear a mask. He said that business hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., which has to be implemented with SOPs.

The minister pointed out that private offices are not implementing covid-19 guidelines and even 50% attendance restriction on employees is not being taken seriously. He warned of strict action against the violators of covid-19 SOP’s.

The provincial minister said that all the public and private institutions related to the health sector are exempted from all these restrictions but they will definitely have to implement the SOPs and to ensure 100 percent attendance of their employees. ‘The provincial government department’s will follow the 20% attendance of its employees, while the heads of all departments can summon any employee when required,’ the minister added.

Provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that intercity public transport has completely been banned, while public transport operating within cities can operate with 50% capacity following SOPs adding that strict action will be taken against violators in this regard.

The provincial minister said that inter-provincial transport is also being closed and transporters are requested not to bring their vehicles on the roads.