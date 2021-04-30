PHC fines private hospital, sends eye surgeon’s case for criminal proceedings

The Punjab Healthcare Commission imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on a private hospital over infected cataract surgeries.

According to a PHC spokesperson, the eye surgeon was held liable to criminal laws and his case was forwarded to the Pakistan Medical Commission and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for further action.

As many as 16 cataract surgeries were carried out at the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital, Rukanabad, Adda Laarh, Multan, but within two days, 12 patients developed serious infections in their eyes, which resulted in complete eyesight losses later on. As part of the initial inquiry, a four-member PHC team sealed operation theatres of the hospital, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the senior management, eye surgeon Dr Muhammad Husnain Ahmed, doctors and staff concerned. The PHC chief executive officer and higher officials visited the Laeeque Rafiq Hospital for a thorough analysis of the whole situation and investigation.

PHC Chairperson Professor Dr Attiya Mubarak Khalid said the Commission had completed an investigation into the unfortunate incident impartially.