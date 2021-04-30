Sunny Leone urges fans to register for COVID vaccine amid surge in cases

As the nation is gearing up towards making vaccination available to all those above 18 years of age from tomorrow (Saturday) celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in creating awareness about it.

The recent one to join the league is none other than Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone urged her fans to get their registration done and to get vaccinated in order to be safe from the novel deadly coronavirus.

She posted a photo of herself along with the message on Instagram.

She wrote, ”Let’s take the fight to #covid_19..its time to get Vaccinated!!

Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!

Register: cowin.gov.in

#SunnyLeone #humanityagainstcovid19 #indiaagainstcorona

In the picture, Sunny can be seen wearing a black corset top, which she paired it with a mustard coloured leather jacket. On the work front, the popular model-actress is busy with her upcoming film ‘Shero.’ The actress keeps on sharing her behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the movie which is being shot in Kerala.