‘Kurulus: Osman’ — Bamsi praises Savci Bey after latest episode

Turkish actor Nurettin So nmez who plays Bamsi Bey in “Kurulus: Osman” on Wednesday showered praises on fellow actor Kanbolat Görkem Arslan after the last episode of the series went on air. Taking to Instagram, Sonmez shared a picture of Kanbolat, who plays Savci Bey in “Kurulus: Osman”. He said that Kanbolat Görkem Arslan was majestic like his name. Savci Bey is the elder brother of Osman Bey in the historical TV series which is in its second season. It is also being aired on Geo TV in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.













