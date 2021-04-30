‘Black Widow’ — Scarlett teases the real story of Natasha Romanoff

A featurette from the upcoming MCU movie Black Widow was released on the occasion of National Super Hero Day.

Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, also features in the clip. Black Widow was the original member of the Avengers.

In the clip, Johansson teases how the film will tell the fans who Natasha really is, as despite experiencing her adventures right from the Battle of New York, in which Loki invaded with the Chitauri army, to the war against Thanos, we know precious little about her provenance.

The trailers and promos have also hammered home the crux of the film, that Natasha, who was a former Soviet spy, a KGB operative before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D and then later, Avengers, will confront her past.

Helmed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay penned by Eric Pearson, the film is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Black Widow finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

If the film turns out as promised by the promos, it will surely be a suitable send off to the superhero who sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow will be the first MCU film after 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home.’

Black Widow was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now release more than a year later on July 9, 2021.