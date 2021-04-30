Our kids are scared too: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged everyone to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the most innovative, yet simplest way possible.

Sharing how she’s explained it to her son Taimur through the iconic Tom and Jerry cartoons, Kareena posted a video on her Instagram to spread awareness.

“We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us – medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers – please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain,” Kareena wrote along with a clip from Tom and Jerry, which most of us have been a fan of.

‘We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too’

While Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote in comments, “Beautifully expressed. Stay safe,” cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also appreciated Kareena’s efforts.

Kareena had on Wednesday, also shared a post asking people to spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff, and showed displeasure at those who are still not abiding by the safety protocols.

Apart from Kareena, Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and others appealed to Indians to get vaccinated. The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations drive for people above 18 years of age will begin on May 1. Its registration kicked off on Wednesday.