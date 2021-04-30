Textile exporters body’s office to be set at M3 Industrial City

The head office of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association will be set up on 150 acres of land in the M3 Industrial City, of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). The decision was taken at a video link meeting between Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq and Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Chairman Muhammad Ahmed. The meeting reviewed various aspects, including promoting the establishment of the textile industry in the economic zones of the FIEDMC. Chairman FIEDMC said that land would be provided to Pakistan Textile Exporters Association for its head office at a subsidized rate. He said the FIEDMC would provide all possible assistance for the revival and development of the textile industry.

In addition, there are excellent opportunities in the FIEDMC economic zones for investors looking to invest in Pakistan. This was stated by Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He was briefing investors from EU member states Denmark, Norway, and Finland at a virtual roadshow organized by the Ministry of Commerce.

He said that those investing in the FIEDMC economic zones were being given various special incentives including an exemption in payment of income tax for ten years and import of duty-free machinery. Foreign investors participating in the Virtual Road Show expressed interest in investing in the textile, health, energy, and automobile sectors in FIEDMC economic zones.

Participants said that as soon as the situation in Corona improves, they will personally visit Pakistan and put into practice investment in FIEDMC economic zones.

Meanwhile, a special complaint cell has been set up for investors in FIEDMC economic zones. According to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq, this initiative has been set up to address the issues of stakeholders in FIEDMC.