Officials’ negligence creating water woes in Coastal Town

Residents of Jati the coastal town of district Sujawal are facing acute water shortage since water could not be released into the water-supply ponds owing to negligence of Public Health Department officials. It was learnt here that earlier, an adequate amount of water was released into the Panjari Branch, the major source of water supply to Taluka Jati, but following dereliction of duty by the officials of public health administration, the ponds of the town could not be filled. Few locals on condition of anonymity disclosed that the water supply machine was also lying dysfunctional that had further aggravated the situation.

Social activists Hatim Lohar said that they were suffering at the hands of poor administration in the Holy month of Ramadan, adding that ever since the Public Health department had been given the responsibility of water supply, the people of the coastal town were persistently putting up with an acute water crisis.

Ashraf Thaheem a notable citizen, said that once again they were hit by an acute water shortage that had badly joggled the routine life in the town, and they had no alternate source to do away with water woes. After prolonged power suspension and Skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, the people of Jati were left to brave water scarcity, but authorities concerned seemed less bothered to cater to this issue, he added. The people of Jati demanded authorities to resolve the water crisis and called for action against officials of the Public Health Department, responsible for the crisis.