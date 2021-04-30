Three children die from consuming toxic material

Three children died in the Dholanabad locality of Mirpurkhas town on Thursday under very mysterious circumstances after they reportedly consumed some toxic edibles. Those who lost their lives included Aqsa, 5, her brother Abdul Hadi, 4, and her sister Zunair Fatmia Arain, 6.

Zunair Fatima reportedly died in her home while two other minor kids lost their lives in a private hospital in Hyderabad. The elder brother of the victims, Ayan Arain was stated to be in precarious condition after he was rushed to Civil Hospital in Hyderabad. for further treatment. The doctors, who tried to save the lives of the kids, confirmed that they all died after eating some poisonous substances. The relatives, who took the two sisters and two of their brothers of the same family, claimed that they had eaten some tainted beverages by purchasing from the local vendor in their locality in Mirpurkhas. Mohammad Zakir Arain, the father of the victims, was not in a position to comment on the tragic deaths of his three kids. The people of the locality talking to the media persons demanded the high-ups of Sindh order the probe into the incident to determine the actual cause of the deaths.