PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia to further boost bilateral ties in diversified areas: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would prove a milestone in bilateral relations and cooperation in diversified areas especially economic field would get further boost.

Taking to media persons along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep fraternal relations.

Fawad remarked that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman after PTI’s induction in the corridors of power helped in improving relations between the two brotherly counties.

Criticizing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman over his irresponsible statement about defence capabilities, he said Fazl was disappointed with his political future and in this frustration, had been targeting national institutions.

Expressing disappointment over the remarks of JUI-F chief , he said entire nation stood by the armed forces.

Fawad said in the past Fazl had claimed that Taliban, a creation of his friends had reached near Islamabad.

He said no body should underestimate the valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies which defended every inch of the motherland and successfully checked the scourge of terrorism.

To a question, he said so far no decision was made about lockdown but if ratio of coronavirus positive cases reached 15 per cent, there would be no option left but to impose the lockdown.

He said National Command and Control Centre was making calculations regarding requirements of edibles and other daily use items.

The minister said it was the duty of foreign missions to extend the best possible services to Pakistanis and all possible steps would be taken in that regard.