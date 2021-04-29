Prime Minister appreciates overseas Pakistanis for their contribution to the economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the role played by the overseas Pakistanis for the betterment of the country’s economy and helping to uplift it.

The PM said this while addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars.

He congratulated the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir over the milestone achieved by the Roshan Digital Accounts. The Prime Minister also thanked Governor State Bank for his role in bringing about the two schemes; Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat.

“Overseas Pakistanis have, over the years, supported our economy,” PM Imran Khan said adding that he was in touch with overseas Pakistanis for over 50 years since his cricketing years.

The Prime Minister termed the deposits of one billion dollars in Roshan Digital Account in a matter of seven months as a landmark achievement.

He said Roshan Samaaji Khidmat will provide a platform to the overseas Pakistanis to conveniently give their donations and Zakat.

He said more such products will also be launched in future to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.