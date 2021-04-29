Businessmen should ensure implementation of SOPs: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged that the business community should ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and commercial areas in order to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the third wave of coronavirus has spread to a dangerous level and this situation demanded that business community should play a role for strict compliance of SOPs in business areas in order to control its further outbreak. Speaking during an online meeting with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Wednesday, he said that reduction in coronavirus cases would also help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan apprised the federal minister of the consequences of reduced business hours and requested him to consider extending them during Ramadan.













