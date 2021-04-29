IT minister seeks Korea’s help in smart phones manufacturing

Ambassador of Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday. The minister welcomed the Korean ambassador, and during meeting matters of mutual interests and related to IT and telecommunication were discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom. He said Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed for provision of telecom service across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). He said Pakistan wants to benefit from the experience of Korea in the field of IT. He also urged Korea to support Pakistan in smart phones manufacturing and assembling.













