ECC approves release of RLNG subsidy for export industry

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved Power Division regarding the releases of subsidy for the supply of 100 percent RLNG to export oriented industry for the month of March 2020.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin, presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The cabinet committee approved the summary and decided to form a sub-committee consisting of Adviser to PM on Commerce, SAPM on Power and other relevant stakeholders to review the power subsidies provided to export oriented sectors, with a direction to submit a holistic proposal before the ECC, the statement added.

Power Division presented another summary before the committee regarding release of the first installment of payment to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The ECC constituted a sub-committee chaired by the federal minister for finance, comprising ministers and secretaries from energy, petroleum and other concerned ministries for further deliberations.

The sub-committee would present a firmed-up proposal before the next ECC for consideration and approval.

The committee also approved various Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) including Rs. 22.7 million for the Law and Justice Division for meeting the shortfall of funds under various administrative and related heads and Rs. 10.025 million in favour of the Ministry of Human Rights to fund the National Trust for the Disabled (NTD), Islamabad.

It also approved Rs. 7.2 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development schemes of the Interior Division and Rs. 262 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for meeting various necessary expenses.