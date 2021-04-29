Law enforcement agencies express satisfaction over measures taken by BoP to combat Covid-19

Law Enforcement Agencies visited BOP Head Office and its Branch located at Main Boulevard, Gulberg, Lahore. They inspected the protective and precautionary measures taken by BoP against COVID-19 including reduction of staff strength to 50%. Incharge LEA showed his satisfaction and appreciated the measures taken by BoP.

On this occasion, BoP’s senior management appreciated the efforts of all LEAs (Police, Rangers, Army) and District Administration for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs and expressed gratitudeover their visit to BoP.