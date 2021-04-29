On Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary, listen to these evergreen songs

This time, last year, we were still coping with the loss of talented actor Irrfan Khan, when suddenly, another bad news from the showbiz world struck hard.

The evergreen superstar Rishi Kapoor, who was battling Leukaemia for two long years, breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor not only gave us some iconic movies but also has several melodious songs to his credit. In remembrance of him, here is a list of 10 most iconic songs of Rishi Kapoor which will make you nostalgic and take you back in time:

“MAIN SHAYAR TOH NAHIN” — this song was from his movie ‘Bobby,’ opposite Dimple Kapadia. The film has been directed by the legendary showman and his father, late Raj Kapoor.

“HUM TUM EK KAMRE MEIN BAND HO” — this another masterpiece was from the same movie ‘Bobby.’ The song is still one of the favourite numbers of all times.

“TU TU HAI WAHI” — this song was from the movie ‘Yeh Vaada Raha,’ starring Poonam Dhillon opposite Rishi. The film was helmed by Kapil Kapoor.

“MERI UMAR KE NAUJAWANO” — this foot-tapping number from flick ‘Karz’ is still a foot-tapping song you wanna listen to. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai.