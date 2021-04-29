Swara thanks Pakistan for kindness and solidarity

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has recently thanked Pakistani people for their clemency towards India in hard times. The actress took it to twitter and said that she is happy to see Pakistanis’ condolatory social media messaged during Covid-19 pandemic. Swara wrote “Heartening to see Pakistani civil society and social media reach out in solidarity and kindness to India, during this devastating time. This despite the fact that our media and mainstream public discourse have constantly mocked and vilified Pakistanis.” The actress expressed her gratitude in traditional style saying “Thank u 4 ur bada dil padosi.”













