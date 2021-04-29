Fazl accepts resignations of ANP, PPP from PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) from all posts of the opposition alliance, a private TV channel reported.

The PDM chief, while reshuffling the PDM ranks, also approved the appointment of Hafiz Hamdullah as information secretary. Earlier, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar held the post.

On Monday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had once again urged the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their decision to resign from all posts of the alliance. “I urge them to reconsider the situation, and if they have committed a mistake, they should accept it […] as these are the tenets of democracy,” Fazl had said while addressing a press conference flanked by other PDM leaders.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM, while leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.

The presser had come after the opposition alliance met in the day to deliberate over its anti-government strategy. However, PPP and ANP were not invited to the steering committee meeting.