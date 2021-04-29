COAS Bajwa, US defence secretary discuss regional security

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Lloyd J. Austin (Retired), US’ Secretary of Defence had a telephone conversation, today. During the call, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process, draw down and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. He also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.