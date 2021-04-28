GIMS liver transplant programme collaborates with US’s care unit

Pakistan’s leading liver transplant programme at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has touched new horizons after collaborating with the world’s top ranked liver transplant programme in the University of California.

Director GIMS Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti said that the Gambat Liver Transplant Programme is the Pakistan’s largest living donor liver transplant programme, funded by Sindh government, performing six transplants per week with clinical outcomes meeting all international standards. The programme has been running successfully since 2018 under Programme Director Dr Abdul Wahab Dogar and his team. Reports said the GIMS has performed as many as 210 living donor liver transplants, which is the highest number in any single calendar year in the country so far. Dr Bhatti proudly announced that the GIMS liver transplant programme has been recognised by the world’s top ranked liver transplant centre in University of California, USA. He said GIMS has been following the UCSF pre-operative and post-operative protocols for the patients to enhance the standard of care.